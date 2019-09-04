BENNETT--Hillel, of Manhattan, age 67, on September 1, 2019. Hillel graduated from Swampscott High School in 1970 and went onto Harvard University for Bachelor's and Master's degrees in history, and later his J.D. from Harvard Law School. He became a partner at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan law firm, where he worked until retirement. He was a lifelong world traveler, particularly to cities and countries of deep, historical interest. He was beloved by family, friends, and colleagues, who appreciated his keen intellect, encyclopedic knowledge, impeccable judgment, kindness, and most importantly, his wry sense of humor. Despite his immersion in intellectual studies, he was engaged in a broad range of activities, including the support of New York City theatre, which he regularly attended. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dr. Deborah Hamm, his daughter Susan Bennett, son Michael Bennett, sister Yudi Bennett of Los Angeles, and sister Rifka Yovel of Israel, and other relatives. Service Wednesday, September 4th, 10am, at "The Riverside," 76 St. and Amsterdam Ave. Donations to the Rogosin Institute in his memory are appreciated.
Published in The New York Times on Sept. 4, 2019