BELLER--Dr. Hilliard Son of Sophia (Aaronson) Beller and David Beller. Brother of Ruth (Beller) Rosenbaum. Father of Susan Beller and grandfather of Sam Donahue. Erasmus Hall HS Class of 1952, Alpha Gamma Fraternity (Delta Chapter); Brooklyn College BA 1956, MA 1959; New York University Ph.D. 1970. Chief Editor, Rhode Island Publications Society for 30+ years. Always a New Yorker despite the time and distance. Funeral, Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI at 11am on June 5, 2019; interment to follow at Swan Point Cemetary. Donations in lieu of flowers to Rhode Island Historical Society.
Published in The New York Times on June 4, 2019