GAJILAN--Hipolito A., Jr. We give thanks for the life of Hipolito A. Gajilan, Jr. "Lito," who died Monday, January 20, surrounded by his wife Aurora, children A. Chris and Arlyn Gajilan, their spouses, and many loving siblings and relatives. Lito was born in The Philippines on November 17, 1940, to Hipolito, Sr. and Antonia Gajilan. As a young man, he came to the United States to build a future for his family. He became a pillar of the Filipino-American community, especially in Jersey City, where he founded and ran for many decades "The Filipino Express" newspaper. In 2016, he was awarded a TOFA (The Outstanding Filipinos in America) Award for his achievements in media and publishing. He was also a founding member and former chairman of the Philippine American Friendship Committee (PAFCOM), began the Filipino-American Chess Club of New York, Philippine Intercity Basketball League of North America, served on the Jersey City Chamber of Commerce, and was bestowed the honor of knighthood through the Order of Knights of Rizal, an organization that honors Philippine national hero, Jose Rizal. Together with his wife, he ran the family business, RTA Travel of New Jersey and Gajilan Travel & Tours. They built a community of world travelers that continues in friendship and adventure today. Although his last years brought health challenges associated with diabetes and renal failure, he managed to extend the time he had with his family, especially his grandchildren, Kai and Tobias. His surviving siblings include Boy Gajilan, Ben Gajilan, Nonie Gajilan Teano and Erlinda Delacruz. A wake will be held on Friday, January 24 from 2pm-4 pm and 6pm-8 pm at Farenga Funeral Home, 3808 Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria, NY. The Funeral will be held Sa-turday, January 25, at 9:30am at St. Sebastian Church at 58-02 Roosevelt Ave. in Woodside, NY. Afterwards, he will be laid to rest at St. Michael's Cemetery in East Elmhurst, NY.



