Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HL SCHWARTZ. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHWARTZ--H.L. III. H.L. (Sandy) Schwartz III, who, as an AP reporter in 1972, co-authored an exclusive linking Nixon's re-election committee to the Watergate break-in, thus launching one of the 20th Century's biggest scandals, died June 11 at 83 after a long illness. A reporter for 40 years with the AP and newspapers in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina, Schwartz was listed in The Washingtonian as one of the "best" investigative reporters along with Woodward and Bernstein, Seymour Hersh and Brit Hume. He joined the Journal Register Corp in 1979, serving as publisher of the Daily Times in Pennsylvania, the Daily Pilot in California, the Pottstown Mercury in Pennsylvania and The Trentonian in New Jersey. Along with his wife, Sara B. Cavanagh, Schwartz founded The Horse of Delaware Valley in 1980. He was a six handicap golfer and ran in seven marathons. He had been a member of Hartefeld National in Pennsylvania, Gleneagles in Scotland and Palm Beach Polo in Florida. From 1993 to 2002, he was chairman of Otsego Golf Club in New York. He served four years in the Marines. He is survived by his wife Sara, a son Timothy of Haiti, a brother Arthur and two stepsons, Lawrence and Frank. At his request, there was no funeral service. Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, Inc.



SCHWARTZ--H.L. III. H.L. (Sandy) Schwartz III, who, as an AP reporter in 1972, co-authored an exclusive linking Nixon's re-election committee to the Watergate break-in, thus launching one of the 20th Century's biggest scandals, died June 11 at 83 after a long illness. A reporter for 40 years with the AP and newspapers in Pennsylvania, Virginia and North Carolina, Schwartz was listed in The Washingtonian as one of the "best" investigative reporters along with Woodward and Bernstein, Seymour Hersh and Brit Hume. He joined the Journal Register Corp in 1979, serving as publisher of the Daily Times in Pennsylvania, the Daily Pilot in California, the Pottstown Mercury in Pennsylvania and The Trentonian in New Jersey. Along with his wife, Sara B. Cavanagh, Schwartz founded The Horse of Delaware Valley in 1980. He was a six handicap golfer and ran in seven marathons. He had been a member of Hartefeld National in Pennsylvania, Gleneagles in Scotland and Palm Beach Polo in Florida. From 1993 to 2002, he was chairman of Otsego Golf Club in New York. He served four years in the Marines. He is survived by his wife Sara, a son Timothy of Haiti, a brother Arthur and two stepsons, Lawrence and Frank. At his request, there was no funeral service. Longwood Funeral Home & Cremation of Matthew Genereux, Inc. Published in The New York Times on June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close