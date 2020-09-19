Ho Chun Chu

1927 - 2020

My maternal grandmother 婆婆, Ms. CHU (KO) Ho Chun, the 3rd of 9 children, was born on 12/30/1927 in Guangzhou, China, to an educated family. She was bright, humorous, eloquent, beautiful, and hardworking. She had a way with people that earned their love and respect. She never raised her voice to be heard. She took pride in paying attention to detail, performing daily life activities like cooking and folding clothes with perfection. She taught me to be brave and excellent. Grandma lived a tumultuous life in an era of sociopolitical instability in China.



Though a superb student, her college education was abruptly ended by the Japanese invasion of China. At the age of 19, she married Professor CHAN Wing Lian. Her father, Mr CHU Hing Tong, was a soldier, professor, public accountant, and the secretary of finance for the Kuomintang. He was forced to flee to Taiwan following WWII, while the Civil War prevented travel into and out of China. This permanently separated Grandma, in China, from both her oldest child (Mr CHAN Hao Pun) and her parents. Blacklisted as a Nationalist by the prevailing Party, Grandma remained in Guangzhou, raising her 4 remaining children alone. Grandma's family wealth was stripped by the government. She sold her blood monthly to feed her children. They were forced to labor in the re-education farms of the Cultural Revolution. Grandma later lost her firstborn child again, as a captain of the Taiwanese Navy, in a flight accident. In 1973, her older 2 children escaped to Hong Kong by swimming across Mirs Bay to Crooked Island in the New Territories. This allowed the family to emigrate to Hong Kong and then New York City where they could earn a living wage. In the 1980s, Grandma set up a small clothing shop on Mott Street in Chinatown. Grandma experienced discrimination as a Chinese American businesswoman, but she still managed to own land and expand her business into an import-export company in the 1990s.



Age 79, Grandma flew for the last time to attend my 2007 Stanford Medical School graduation in California. She once told me, "Imagine what you could have achieved as a man." I now understand that Grandma was empathizing our shared struggle as women in a male-dominated society. Her foresight, courage, teaching, and personal example inspired numerous family firsts: my sister Nancy, the first female certified public accountant like great grandfather; my cousin Alex, the first medical doctor; and my cousin Mark, the first master's level scientist; and I, the first graduate of an Ivy League College and the first surgeon. In 2008, Grandma suffered a large stroke. Her children took meticulous care of her in the ensuing years. At 92, surrounded by family, she passed peacefully on 9/13/2020. She is loved and survived by children: Mr CHAN Yiu Pun, Ms CHAN Mei Tak, Ms CHAN Mei Lei, and Mr WK; grandchildren, Ms PETERS Nancy Wu, Dr CHAN Alexander, Dr WU Amy, Mr NK and Mr CHAN Mark, and 6 great-grandchildren.

