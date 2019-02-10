BROWN--Hollis Burgess Steer, "Holly." Died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Mother to Susan and Robert (deceased), loving Grammy to Ryland and Joseph, Aunt of Betsy and Sarah. A lifelong New Yorker, faculty member of Jewish Board of Family and Children's Services, published writer, patron of the Metropolitan Opera and world traveler. A woman of dignity, grace and integrity, Holly touched many lives as a Family Therapist practitioner, teacher and author, and will be greatly missed by her family, friends, colleagues and patients. A Celebration of Life has been planned for Spring 2019 in Manhattan, NY. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to the in memory of Hollis Steer Brown.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 10, 2019