COHEN--Hollis "Holly," of New York, NY, passed away on June 20, 2019. Born on April 6, 1952 to the late Doris and Samuel Cohen of Yonkers, NY. Survived by loving brother Matthew, sister-in- law Carol, nieces Tori Rysz and Sarah Cohen. Holly was a highly respected not-for-profit fundraiser, who will be sorely missed. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, June 23 at 11am at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT. Burial will follow at Sharon Gardens Cemetery, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DOROT www.dorotusa.org
Published in The New York Times on June 22, 2019