DYMENT--Holly. On Wednesday, November 25, 2020, Holly Andrena Dyment died at St. Joseph's Health Centre, Toronto. A non-smoker she faced a devastating diagnosis of lung cancer with characteristic grace and bravery. She is survived by her sons Andrew Lauder and Cooper Dyment, and their partners, as well as other close family in Toronto. Artistically gifted, for many years Holly was a successful Canadian interior designer, known for her sophisticated use of strong colour. After first travelling to India in 2002, and then for artistic inspiration continuing to visit every year, she decided to launch Holly Dyment Fine Jewelry, an immediately successful business admired for its collections of witty and whimsical jewellery featuring precious stones set in enamel and gold, all handmade in Jaipur. In 2017 her work was included in Juliet Weir-de la Roche- foucauld's coffee-table book "Women Jewellery Designers." Born in Toronto on August 18, 1959, Holly was educated at the Bishop Strachan School, Toronto, and Bennington College, in Vermont. Some of her happiest years were spent at her farm in Creemore, Ontario, where she welcomed family and friends. Holly loved many pets, places, and amusements including miniature schnauzers, the memory of childhood summers in Muskoka, silent films, red lipstick, solitude, world music, South Asian clothes, the art of Frida Kahlo and Helen Frankenthaler, and the satisfying look of spicy, well-designed rooms.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store