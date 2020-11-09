1/
HOLLY PRICE
PRICE--Holly Cara, 65, cancer warrior nonpareil, died peacefully at home in her sleep on November 7th, 2020, once she learned that Biden had won the election. She is survived by a host of friends and her beloved cat, Thaddeus, who has now gone to live in New Paltz, NY in a big house with Dayle. Holly discovered rock and roll at a very early age and was an assistant to Steven Van Zandt for many years and a participant in many tours with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. In addition, she was a producer, researcher, publicist, and social media expert for many TV shows, movies, Getty Images and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was a great lover of cats and those wishing to memorialize Holly should send donations to The Humane Society of New York, who rescued Thaddeus.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 9, 2020.
