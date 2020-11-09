PRICE--Holly Cara, 65, cancer warrior nonpareil, died peacefully at home in her sleep on November 7th, 2020, once she learned that Biden had won the election. She is survived by a host of friends and her beloved cat, Thaddeus, who has now gone to live in New Paltz, NY in a big house with Dayle. Holly discovered rock and roll at a very early age and was an assistant to Steven Van Zandt for many years and a participant in many tours with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. In addition, she was a producer, researcher, publicist, and social media expert for many TV shows, movies, Getty Images and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She was a great lover of cats and those wishing to memorialize Holly should send donations to The Humane Society of New York, who rescued Thaddeus.





