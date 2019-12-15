SCHWARTZ--Holly, of Mount Kisco, NY passed away on December 10, 2019, at the age of 59. She was born June 15, 1960 in Brooklyn, NY to Sol and Phyllis Schwartz. Holly was a graduate of Stony Brook University and the Long Island University - C.W. Post Campus, having earned both a Bachelors of Arts and Master's Degree in Special Education. She was a Special Education High School teacher with the New York City Board of Education for 7 years, providing knowledge, encouragement, confidence and kindness to so many young students. Holly was a dedicated, loving, mother for the past 29 years and also a volunteer within the Bedford Central School District, providing many years of support to the Mount Kisco Elementary School Library and service as an advocate and Parent member for the Bedford Central Committee on Special Education. Holly was a joy to everyone she met. Holly is survived by her husband of 36 years, David Schwartz, with whom she has two children, Matthew (29) and Tyler (21). Holly also leaves behind her mother, her father, her brother Jay, and her beloved extended family. Though Holly courageously battled the insidious disease of cancer for many years, she passed on peacefully, surrounded by the warmth and love of her family and friends until her passing.



