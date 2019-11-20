MANN--Honey, Age 87, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 18, surrounded by her sons Alan and Richard and their wives Deborah and Hollie; her daughter Lori, and her grandchildren Casey, Chelsea, Chloe, Jake, Jett, Jordan, Justin, Kayla, and Riley. She will be reunited with her loving husband Norman, who died nearly ten years earlier. Honey Mann was a selfless, kind and gentle soul, devoted to her family and friends, ever frustrated that she couldn't do everything for everybody. She remained independent, living alone and being active up to the end; going to the movies (and providing carpool), attending lectures, taking personal training sessions, and determinedly participating in the political process. But most of all, she cherished her time with her beloved grandkids. She lived - and died - strictly on her own terms. She'll be missed more than we can say. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the cancer-related .



