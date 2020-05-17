HOPE ANNAN
ANNAN--Hope Parkhurst. Hope Parkhurst Annan, devoted mother and loving wife, died on Good Friday at home in Palm Beach, FL surrounded by her loved ones. She was 87. Hopie was born in New York to Hope Hewlett and William Man Parkhurst. She graduated Cum Laude from Hannah More Academy in Maryland. In 1960 she married A. Atwater Kent, Jr. of Philadelphia, a widower with four children, Susanne Hitchcock (deceased), Atwater Kent III (deceased), Christopher Kent and Peter Kent. Widowed, Hope married John W. Annan of Lake Forest in 1989. Hope was a member of the Colony Club, Acorn Club, Colonial Dames, Daughters of the American Revolution, Everglades Club, Bath and Tennis Club, was past President of Garden Club of Palm Beach, trustee emeriti of Society of Four Arts and the Preservation Foundation of Palm Beach and balanced her local interests with a distinguished 30 year career as a Fine Arts Senior Associate with Sotheby's. Hope is survived by her sisters Angelsea Newman and Lesley Broglia; brother William Parkhurst; children Allison Bourke and Hewlett Kent; three granddaughters; one grandson; six nieces; four great-nieces; two nephews, and two great-nephews.


Published in New York Times on May 17, 2020.
