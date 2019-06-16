HURLEY- Horace W., MD, "Curt" of New York City and Point O'Woods, NY passed away on June 10, 2019, at age 95. Dr. Hurley was a physician. He served as a Lieutenant in the Army Corps of Engineers during WWII. After the War, he earned an undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins and his MD from McGill University. Dr. Hurley was a resident at St. Luke's Hospital, after which he practiced internal medicine in New York City for over 30 years. Curt is survived by his wife of 66 years, Joan, his children Judith De Leo, David and Edward (Ned) and his grandchildren, Ned, Christopher and Andrew De Leo, Tim and Patrick, and Nell and Nicholas Hurley.
Published in The New York Times on June 16, 2019