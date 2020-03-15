BERSCH--Howard, age 81, died peacefully on March 13, 2020. He is survived by five beloved children: Kathy (Steven), Debbie (Richard), Jennifer (Michael), Jonathan (Julia) and Amy (Christopher) as well as 11 cherished grandchildren: Joshua, Jeremy, Jack, Jane, Daniel, Jeffrey, Jacob, Caleb, Ari, Caroline and Aaron. Howard was known for his love of life, his friendly and outgoing demeanor, and his sense of humor. He will be remembered with love by his family and friends. Funeral services were held on March 15 at Knollwood Cemetery, Ridgewood, NY.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2020