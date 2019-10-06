BINDELGLASS--Howard. Died September 28, 2019. Born on November 2, 1929 to Meyer and Ruth Bindelglass, Passaic, New Jersey. He graduated from Passaic High School, and Union College in 1951. He then went to New York University Law School where he served on the Law Review and subsequently became an editor. After graduation, he served in the United States Army. He then clerked for the Queens County Surrogate Court and afterward joined the firm of Marshall, Bratter, Greene, Alison and Tucker. He practiced Trusts and Estates Law there for many years and then finished his career at the firm of Phillips, Nizer, Benjamin, Krim and Ballon. In addition, he was an Adjunct Professor of Law at NYU. Howard was a member of the New York and Florida-bar. He was a loving husband, wonderful father and grandfather. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fern (nee Kristeller), his son David of Easton, CT, and his grandchildren, Zachary Klein, Andrew Bindelglass, Emily and Jenny Klein, and Scott Bindelglass. His brother Irving, and his beloved daughter Joy Bindelglass Klein predeceased him. Contributions in Howard's name may be made to either Memorial Sloan Kettering or NYU Law School.



