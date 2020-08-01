HOWARD BLOCH

BLOCH--Howard M. On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Howard Marks Bloch of Rockville, MD passed away at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Eleanor Bloch; devoted father of Michele Bloch (Jeffrey Rubin) and Elise Bloch; loving grandfather of Ruth Bloch-Rubin, Ted BlochRubin, Sarah Sklar and Frank Sklar. He is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Zora Eve Elinson and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be held privately at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park in Clarksburg, MD. Donations may be made to the Jewish National Fund. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Funeral Care.





