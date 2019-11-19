BRAND--Howard Alexander, M.D. November 19, 1958 - March 30, 2017. Howard was born in Houston, Texas, and was raised in Demarest, NJ. He attended Horace Mann, and graduated from MIT in 1980 (Course 5 Chemistry). Pursuing medicine like his father Dr. Max Griffel, Howard completed his residency at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he met his wife and life partner, Shelley. The couple moved to Long Island (his "big mistake"), and Howard founded Sound Endocrinology in Stony Brook, NY. He assiduously stayed current in medicine, instilling the value of education in his family. He is survived by his wife, his brother, James Griffel, and his three children: Robin, his ray of sunshine; Sarah, his partner in crime; and Seth, his clone. He was also survived by his mother, Margaret Griffel, and his devoted dachshund, Kerry; who have since joined him in perpetuity. To those closest, Howard will forever be remembered for his enthusiasm for life, his sharp sense of humor, and his love of lifelong learning. Not to mention his passion for food, wine, and friends from Jersey. We miss you each day, but we are better for having known you. You live on when we extract a crumbling cork, when we nick our fingers scalloping potatoes, and when we shout "hoopla" as we gambol on skis. Love ya don't ya know.



