CLARK--Howard L. Jr., died at his home in Hobe Sound, FL on April 11, 2020. He was 76 years old. Mr. Clark's family includes his son, Howard L. Clark III, daughter-in-law, Lisa Clark, and two grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark and Aiden Clark. Also surviving Mr. Clark are his sister, Pamela Solley, his brother, Stuart Clark, and their families, five step-siblings and numerous nieces and nephews. Mr. Clark had survived his late brother, Steve Clark. Mr. Clark's education included an undergraduate degree at Boston University and master's degree in business administration from Columbia University Graduate School of Business. In 1968, Mr. Clark's business career started in investment banking at Eastman Dillon & Co. which later merged with Blyth & Company. In 1981, he joined the American Express Company as Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officers with the same titles at its subsidiary Fireman's Fund Insurance Company. In 1985, after a number of acquisitions, Mr. Clark was named Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at American Express and in 1990 he was named Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of its subsidiary Shearson Lehman Hutton. He became Vice Chairman of Shearson Lehman in 1993 and later at the re-named Lehman Brothers. During his business career, Mr. Clark served on numerous public company Boards including Maytag Corporation, White Mountain Insurance Group, United Rentals, Palm Beach Company, MTBC and Mueller Water Products Company. His business related affiliations included Chairman of the Securities Industry Association, Chairman of the United States-India Business Council and President of the Bond Club in New York City. He also served as a Trustee of Boston University and members of the Board of Overseers of Columbia University Graduate School of Business. An avid golfer for many years, Mr. Clark was a member of the Round Hill Club, Greenwich, CT, the Blind Brook Club, Purchase, NY, Seminole Golf Club, Juno Beach, FL, Jupiter Island Club, Jupiter, FL, Everglades Club, Palm Beach, FL and a founding member of the Nantucket Golf Club. His non-profit affiliations included the Boards of the Boy's Club of New York, Central Park Conservancy and the Harkness Eye Institute at Columbia Presbyterian. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Boy's Club of New York.



Published in The New York Times on Apr. 19, 2020

