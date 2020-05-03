CLARK--Howard L., Jr. The Central Park Conservancy mourns the loss of Howard L. Clark, Jr., a devoted member of the Conservancy's Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2014. During his long tenure, he served as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. Howard continued a long family tradition of love for Central Park and dedication to the Conservancy's mission. Both his father, Howard Clark, Sr., and stepmother, Jean Clark served as Conservancy Trustees. Howard's longstanding passion for the Park will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy Elizabeth W. Smith, President and CEO, Central Park Conservancy





