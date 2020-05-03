HOWARD CLARK
CLARK--Howard L., Jr. The Central Park Conservancy mourns the loss of Howard L. Clark, Jr., a devoted member of the Conservancy's Board of Trustees from 2002 to 2014. During his long tenure, he served as Vice Chair of the Finance Committee. Howard continued a long family tradition of love for Central Park and dedication to the Conservancy's mission. Both his father, Howard Clark, Sr., and stepmother, Jean Clark served as Conservancy Trustees. Howard's longstanding passion for the Park will be greatly missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family. Thomas L. Kempner, Jr., Chairman, Board of Trustees, Central Park Conservancy Elizabeth W. Smith, President and CEO, Central Park Conservancy


Published in New York Times on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 entries
Howard was a board colleague and valued friend for many years. Please accept my condolences at this difficult time.
Bernard Rethore

My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. We are so sorry for your loss. We hope you can find comfort in the promise that we will see our loved one again in a beautiful new paradise home here on earth. Psalm 115:16-- Psalm 83;18
B Olson
My condolences and sympathy in the loss of your father. Kay Morien
Kay Morien
Condolences to all family and friends. I remember having some great fun with H at Round Hill.

May his soul, and the souls of all the departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.
Chuck Miller
