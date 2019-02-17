COHEN--Howard S., On February 14, 2019, Howard S. Cohen; loving husband of Beverly Cohen (nee Greenberg); devoted father of Beth Cohen (Peter, II) Rosenwald and Lauren Cohen (Seth) Oliphant; cherished brother of Caryn (Burt) Eschen; dear son of the late Sol and Esther Cohen; doting grandfather of Jake and Andy Rosenwald and Scarlett and Sawyer Oliphant. Funeral services and interment will be held at Beth Moses Cemetery - Pinelawn, New York on Sunday, February 17, at 1pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, P.O. Box 5028, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5028. In mourning at 6 Colt Place, Old Westbury, NY 11560, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm each day, then in Baltimore at 6 Valleys Crest Court, Owings Mills, MD 21117, Tuesday only from 4pm to 8pm. Services by Sol Levinson and Bros., Inc. sollevinson.com.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 17, 2019