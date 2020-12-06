1/
HOWARD ELLISON
ELLISON--Howard. With profound sadness, we mourn the passing of Howard Ellison of Yorktown Heights, NY, who died on November 29, 2020, after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer. He was an accomplished marketing research leader, and a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He is survived by Judy (nee Littman), his wife of 54 years, sons Daniel (Amy) and Eric (Renee), brother Neil (DiAnne), brother-in-law Robert Littman (Ruth) and grandchildren Henry, Abbie, Ruby and Zoe. Contributions may be made in his memory to Guiding Eyes for the Blind of Yorktown Heights, Harlem Lacrosse, or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCan).


Published in New York Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
