ENGELSON--Howard 1919 - 2019. Beloved husband of Miriam, and proud father of four, grandfather of three, and great-grandfather of four wonderful kids whom he adored. Graduate of Boys High School and the Polytechnic Institute of NY. With a passion for airplanes, he served as a First Lieutenant in the Army Air Corps during WWII before working at Airborne Instruments Laboratory and then founding his own company. Many of the major global airlines were customers, and the company was eventually acquired by Grumman Aerospace Corporation, where he was appointed a VP. He later accepted an appointment to the Aero Astro Department at MIT as an Industrial Liaison Officer. His genuine warmth, humor, kindness, and curiosity touched everyone he met. He is greatly missed by family, friends, and colleagues. Donations should be sent to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020