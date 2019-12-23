HOWARD ESSNER

Obituary
ESSNER--Dr. Howard, passed December 21st, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife Susan, son Mitchell, stepchildren Gary, Missy and Jeff (Lisa) Brody. Grandchildren Sara and Jorden, step-grand- children, Ariela, Dean, Jacob, Candace, Miranda, Eden, Riley and Daisy. Predeceased by his first wife Marian and sister Phyllis. A graduate of Syracuse University he practiced Obstetrics and Gynecology in White Plains, NY for 45 years. A graveside service will be held on Monday, December 23rd at Sharon Gardens in Vallhalla, NY, directly followed by Shiva at the home of Susan Essner in Saddle River, NY on Tuesday, December 24th and Wednesday, December 25th.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 23, 2019
