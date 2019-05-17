FLEISCHMAN--Howard S., age 82. Born Brooklyn, NY October 18, 1936. Graduate of Stuyvesant High School, Brooklyn College and Brooklyn Law School. Was lovingly married for 56 years to Grace (Liekerman), who passed away in 2013. Howard is survived by sister Sheila Pincus, sons Charles (Carol Evans) and Richard (Jessica), grandchildren Robby, Jane, Elan, and Adin, and nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. Predeceased by sister Frances Rosenfeld. A warm and caring person, he was loved by family, friends, and clients of his accounting and legal practice, which he continued to operate until days before his death. After Grace's passing, Howard turned grief to good works and established Grace's Table, Inc., a non-profit public charitable foundation, with a mission to feed the hungry and food-insecure on Long Island and elsewhere. Services Friday, noon at Community Synagogue, 150 Middle Neck Road, Port Washington, NY. Burial at Beth Moses Cemetery. Remembrances to Grace's Table (2 Haven Ave., Suite 210, Port Washington, NY 11050).



