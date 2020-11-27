FRANK--Howard (Hank) Joseph. 1924-2020 A true New Yorker, Hank grew up on the UWS of Manhattan. He never forgot his roots, maintaining a lifelong devotion to the Yankees and football Giants. Hank attended Dewitt Clinton HS and graduated from the Franklin School. Hank eagerly enlisted in the Navy at age 18 and proudly served in the Pacific during WWII, seeing action in multiple invasions. After the war, Hank graduated from the Wharton School on the GI Bill. Hank was President of Berton Plastics, a distributor of reinforced fiberglass products, which also helped create the blue whale permanently exhibited in the American Museum of Natural History. While he loved a smooth single malt and competitive tennis game, nothing was more important to Hank than his family: Beverly, his wife of 63 years, who predeceased him; his children, Cindy Edelson (David) and Jimmy Frank (Amy); and his grandchildren, Charlotte, Annabel, Joey, Oliver, Jamie (z''l), and Amanda. Please consider donations to Jamie's Tennis Angels Foundation, 7916 Steeplechase Dr., Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418 or the Sylvia Center (Sylviacenter.org
).