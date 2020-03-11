GOLDMAN--Howard, died peacefully in his home, March 6th, 2020 in New York City at the age of 85. Howie, as his devoted friends and family lovingly called him, was born in Brooklyn, NY. He played basketball for The Washington Generals, the team that played against the Harlem Globetrotters. After serving in the Navy and his time at the Generals, he followed in his father's footsteps and worked most of his career in the garment center. His last job was CEO of Camp Beverly Hills. He retired and enjoyed his time watching football and the horses while enjoying a Cuban cigar. He is survived by his sister Marilyn Ginsberg, his nephew Arthur Ginsberg and Arthur's wife Trudy. He was a generous, kind man with a sense of humor and knack for numbers. He will be truly missed by those who knew and loved him. He will be buried alongside his mother and father, Irving and Rae Goldman at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery in Glendale, Queens, March 12th at 11:00am.



