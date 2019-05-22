GOLDSTEIN--Howard. The Robert B. Fiske, Jr. Association mourns the passing of our esteemed colleague and friend, Howard Goldstein. Howard was a superb lawyer, a warm friend, and a devoted family person. He served with distinction In the United States Attorneys Office in the Southern District of New York, where he rose to the position of Chief Appellate Attorney. Howard handled numerous appeals in addition to his outstanding trial work. He was someone with whom we always would consult on difficult or sensitive matters; his judgment was impeccable. After his departure from the Office, Howard enjoyed a stellar career as a partner in the Fried Frank law firm and worked in numerous pro bono and other public interest organizations. We shall sorely miss his good sense of humor, his engaging personality, his warm spirit and his friendship. We send sincere condolences to Howard's wife, Wendy, to his children, Lindsay (Matt), Amanda (Scott) and Justin (Neal), and to his entire family.



