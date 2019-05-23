GOLDSTEIN--Howard W., passed away in the early hours of May 20th, 2019. A Phi Beta Kappa graduate of Northwestern University, Howard graduated first in his class from NYU Law School where he was an Arthur Garfield Hayes Civil Liberties Fellow. What followed was an extremely distinguished legal career beginning with a clerkship with The Honorable Orrin G. Judd in the Eastern District of New York. He later served as an Assistant United States Attorney under Robert Fisk, Jr. and ultimately became Chief of the Office's Appellate Division. He joined the firm of Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP as a partner, focusing on white collar crime and RICO. He was a prolific writer and lecturer with a regular column in the New York Law Journal for 16 years and the coauthor of three books. Howard is survived by his wife of 45 years, Wendy, his sisters Wendy (Joel Wexler) Sandy (Steven Fuchs), his children, Lindsay (Mathew Tossman), Amanda (Scott Spitzer) and Justin (Neal Flynn). He cherished his 7 grandchildren: Jonah, Lilah, Simon, Hannah, Caleb, Nora and Talia. Howard was devoted to his work with the ADL. It was the perfect vehicle through which to merge his passion to serve the Jewish community and his lifelong pursuit of justice. In addition to his service as the chair of the New York Regional Board, he was a National Commissioner, chairing the National Civil Rights Committee and the National Legal Affairs Committee. Those wishing to honor his life are asked to donate to the ADL in his name. Funeral services will be held at "The Riverside, "76 St. at Amsterdam Ave. on Thursday, May 23rd at 12:30pm.
Published in The New York Times on May 23, 2019