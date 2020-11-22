1/
HOWARD GRANT
GRANT--Howard Peter. July 16, 1944 - November 20, 2020. Howard Peter Grant, born in the Bronx on July 16, 1944, ended his courageous battle against cancer on November 20, 2020. He leaves behind his adored daughter, Lily Grant Tanger (Schuster), beloved granddaughter, Poppy Louise Tanger, and best friend and mother of their daughter, Kathryn Schenker. Howard grew up in a boisterous family, as one of eight children. Retired from a career in commercial real estate, he lived his life to the fullest having marched to the beat of his own drum. Although a proud lifelong New Yorker, he cherished his summers at his home in Grosse- Ile, Quebec. He was always accompanied by his trusty dog, Perth. Howard was endlessly curious and had an abundance of knowledge on pretty much any topic under the sun. A runner, swimmer, world traveler, lover of classical musicals, voracious reader, gourmet chef, raconteur par excellence, and, most important, dedicated father and grandfather. He will be much missed by all those that loved him.


Published in New York Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
