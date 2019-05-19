HIRSCHFELD--Howard. Howard Allen Hirschfeld, 88, died peacefully at home in Palm Desert, CA on April 2, 2019. After serving in the Navy and graduating from New York Law School, Howard practiced law for over 50 years in New York City. For several years, he was also Honorary Consul to the Central African Republic. He was preceded in death by his father Irving, his mother, Elizabeth and his sister, Elaine Steinfeld. Howard is survived by his loving wife, Adrienne Shafran Hirschfeld. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Sinai, 73251 Hovley Lane West, Palm Desert, CA 92260.
Published in The New York Times on May 19, 2019