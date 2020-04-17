Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Jay Dugoff. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1936 - 2020

Howard Jay Dugoff of Washington, D.C. died on April 14, 2020 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC from pneumonia and complications of Parkinson's disease.



Mr. Dugoff was a kind, loving man with a keen intellect who relished traveling, landscaping, cuisine, sports, the arts, politics and family. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Yonkers, New York. He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's of science in physics from Stevens Institute of Technology.



He had a successful career as a research engineer, government official and consultant focused on highway safety and the environment. He was a research engineer at Davidson Laboratory-Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ (1959-1967) and the Highway Safety Research Institute of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI (1967-1971). He was chief of the research-analysis branch of the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command in Warren, MI from 1971-1974, earning the Army Research and Development Achievement Award in 1973.



In 1974, Mr. Dugoff was recruited to Research and Development in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, in Washington, DC, where he was involved in the implementation of seat belts and airbags. He was promoted to Deputy Administrator of that agency in 1977 and to Research and Special Programs Administrator in 1979.



After retiring from the Government in 1985, Mr. Dugoff was Senior Vice President of ICF International, a consulting firm in Washington, DC. He also served on the Advisory Committee for Injury Prevention and Control of the Centers for Disease Control.



Mr. Dugoff's first marriage to Dr. Sandra Karp Dugoff ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife Dr. Huong-Mai Aurelie Tran, his son Richard Dugoff and daughters, Dr. Lorraine Dugoff and Julie Dugoff Waxman and their spouses Rachel Dugoff, Dr. William Schlaff, and Scott Waxman, his step-daughter Mai-Trang Dang and her spouse Rachel Tardiff, his sister Carolyn Gardner, and his eight grandchildren Daniel Schlaff, Maura Schlaff, Julia Schlaff, Emily Dugoff, Matthew Dugoff, Jack Waxman, Michael Waxman and Elizabeth Waxman.



Donations may be made to . Howard Jay Dugoff of Washington, D.C. died on April 14, 2020 at George Washington Hospital in Washington, DC from pneumonia and complications of Parkinson's disease.Mr. Dugoff was a kind, loving man with a keen intellect who relished traveling, landscaping, cuisine, sports, the arts, politics and family. He was born on November 23, 1936 in Yonkers, New York. He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and a master's of science in physics from Stevens Institute of Technology.He had a successful career as a research engineer, government official and consultant focused on highway safety and the environment. He was a research engineer at Davidson Laboratory-Stevens Institute of Technology in Hoboken, NJ (1959-1967) and the Highway Safety Research Institute of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI (1967-1971). He was chief of the research-analysis branch of the U.S. Army Tank Automotive Command in Warren, MI from 1971-1974, earning the Army Research and Development Achievement Award in 1973.In 1974, Mr. Dugoff was recruited to Research and Development in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, in Washington, DC, where he was involved in the implementation of seat belts and airbags. He was promoted to Deputy Administrator of that agency in 1977 and to Research and Special Programs Administrator in 1979.After retiring from the Government in 1985, Mr. Dugoff was Senior Vice President of ICF International, a consulting firm in Washington, DC. He also served on the Advisory Committee for Injury Prevention and Control of the Centers for Disease Control.Mr. Dugoff's first marriage to Dr. Sandra Karp Dugoff ended in divorce. He is survived by his wife Dr. Huong-Mai Aurelie Tran, his son Richard Dugoff and daughters, Dr. Lorraine Dugoff and Julie Dugoff Waxman and their spouses Rachel Dugoff, Dr. William Schlaff, and Scott Waxman, his step-daughter Mai-Trang Dang and her spouse Rachel Tardiff, his sister Carolyn Gardner, and his eight grandchildren Daniel Schlaff, Maura Schlaff, Julia Schlaff, Emily Dugoff, Matthew Dugoff, Jack Waxman, Michael Waxman and Elizabeth Waxman.Donations may be made to . Published on NYTimes.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.