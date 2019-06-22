KANEFIELD--Howard L. The William Alanson White Psychoanalytic Institute and Society mourn the loss of Howard Kanefield, esteemed former Trustee and Treasurer of the Institute for over 20 years. He was a lovely man, low-keyed and gracious, who had a steadying presence on the Board. He was an outstanding treasurer and always generous with his counsel. The Institute lost a great friend when Howard left the Board. He will long be remembered and missed. Ken Eisold, PhD, President, William Alanson White Institute Christopher Young, JD, Chairman, William Alanson White Institute Elizabeth Krimendahl, PsyD, Interim Director, William Alanson White Institute Lori Bohm, PhD, President, White Society
Published in The New York Times on June 22, 2019