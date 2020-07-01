1926 - 2020

HOWARD M. COHEN



March 22, 1926 – June 19, 2020



With gratitude for an honorable life devoted to integrity;and service, the family of Howard Cohen celebrates his life dedicated to law, social causes and family.



Howard Cohen graduated Columbia University in 1947, and, in 1949, graduated JD magna cum laude at Harvard Law School where he was Editor of the Harvard Law Review. From 1963-65 he was a partner at Kaye Scholar Fierman, Hays & Handler where after he joined Revlon, Inc., at which he served from 1966-71 as vice president and general counsel.



Howard then moved on to pursue his dream of working in private practice, becoming a partner at Finley, Kumble, Underberg, Persky & Roth from 1971-72 and then Poletti, Freidkin, Prashker, Feldman & Gartner from 1973-78. He ultimately achieved his lifelong ambition of forming his own firm when, in 1978, he became a founding partner of the New York law firm Warshaw, Burstein, Cohen, Schlesinger & Kuh.



He served for over a decade as its managing partner and, after he retired, continued to serve as consultant until he was 93 years old in 2019.



Howard Cohen's influence also reached beyond his professional work through his service to social causes, including Jewish causes and active participation as a member in the Institute of International Space Law. His avocations were tennis, skiing, reading, and world travel. He was a devoted, loyal and caring husband, father, dedicated member of his extended family, and friend.



Howard survived his wife Marjory Hexter Cohen, and passed away attended by ones he loved, including his children, Jonathan Cohen, Tamara Cohen Morgan, Theresa Abrams and John Abrams. He is also survived by loving daughters-in-law, Cynthia Ford and Elizabeth Gould and son-in-law, Gary Rezowalli, and beloved grandchildren, Jonah Bay Casey-Cohen, Lindsey, Sean and William Allan, Lije Morgan, Jennifer, Kristina and Zachary Rezowalli, and Kevin and Spencer Abrams and great granddaughter, Mikayla Winn.



Howard Cohen's favorite saying was Alexander Pope's quote: "Order is Heaven's First Law." All who knew Howard would agree that every aspect of his life was imbued with this precept. Even in death, he passed in his own orderly manner, on his final journey to where he believed this 'first law' was inspired.

