1935 - 2020

On Saturday, September 5, 2020, Howard Myron Leeds, loving husband, wonderful father of two sons and an extraordinary grandfather, passed away at the age of 84. Howard was born on October 14, 1935 in The Bronx, New York.



Howard was the youngest to brother of Stanley and sister Helene. His parents were Jack and Bertha Lefkowitz. Both his parents had come from traditional, Orthodox Jewish backgrounds.



For Howard philanthropy started at a young age, he began raising money for the Red Cross in grade school. He ran as president of his Hebrew School at The Kingsbridge Heights Jewish Center and he was vice president of his senior committees at the DeWitt Clinton High School, Class of 1953. Howard graduated from NYU in 1957. He served his Country as Sergeant in the Army and later got a job as a Sales Executive at Grace Taylor Dress Company.



Howard M. Lefkowitz changed his name to Howard M. Leeds in 1959. Despite his love for New York, he ventured west to Southern California in 1964 where he started Howard Leeds & Associates to represent dress and sportswear manufactures for 13 western states.

Known as the 'schmatta guy', Howard was an apparel industry executive with over 50 years of industry experience. As the President of Global Sourcing Group, his scope of work included international sales, representation and private label product development. Throughout his career Howard worked with and represented both domestic and international companies. He was the President and CEO of Singapore American Trading Corp., where he began his career as a specialist in the women's blouse and dress sectors. This was followed by more than eight years working as a sales agent of Pakistani and Chinese factories. He then went on to become the CEO of IG Apparel, with factories in Mexico and the Far East. He ended his career as the President of Global Sourcing Group, LLC., and retired in 2014 after his last business trip to Hong Kong.

Howard was a member of the UCLA faculty where he taught "How to Start a Garment Business", from 1984-1990.



Howard Leeds was President of the Fashion Industries Guild of Cedars-Sinai from 1983-1985. Throughout his term, it was possible for the Guild to raise a record amount of funds for Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. In October 2017, Howard was awarded for his 50 years of dedication and devotion in the Fashion Industries Guild. Even toward the end, Howard raised money to install a new sound system and purchase an upgraded television for the residents of the Los Angeles Jewish Home. Howard reaffirmed his commitment to Judaism at the age of 83; he celebrated his second bar Mitzvah in 2019.



Howard was a magnificent human being worthy of love, care, respect, and admiration. He will be greatly missed for his unique personality, wit, and loving generous nature.





Howard is survived by the love of his life and wife, Elena Leeds; sister, Helene Sussman; sons, Jeffrey (Maresha), Scott (Erin); and grandchildren, Ben and Alex.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store