MENDES--Howard D. 1935-2020. Howard Mendes, born in Brooklyn, New York, and the son of the late Isaac Mendes and Frieda Sherman Mendes, passed away on his 85th birthday on July 2, 2020 at his residence in New York City. Mr. Mendes served on community boards for decades, His commitment to community based planning has long been felt. Howard served for over 30 years as a Board Member of First Public Trust, and had a forty-year distinguished career as senior lending officer with national banks. Howard is survived by two brothers, Maxwell and Burton Mendes. Please visit www.howardmendes.com