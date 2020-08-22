1/
HOWARD MENDES
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MENDES--Howard D. 1935-2020. Howard Mendes, born in Brooklyn, New York, and the son of the late Isaac Mendes and Frieda Sherman Mendes, passed away on his 85th birthday on July 2, 2020 at his residence in New York City. Mr. Mendes served on community boards for decades, His commitment to community based planning has long been felt. Howard served for over 30 years as a Board Member of First Public Trust, and had a forty-year distinguished career as senior lending officer with national banks. Howard is survived by two brothers, Maxwell and Burton Mendes. Please visit www.howardmendes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved