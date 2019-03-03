MOSHMAN--Dr. Howard B., of Brooklyn, New York passed away on March 1, 2019 at the age of 96. He practiced dentistry in Brooklyn Heights for more than 50 years and was a prolific writer, painter, and story teller. He is survived by his wife Ruth Moshman, his sons David Moshman, Stanley Moshman and Robert Moshman as well as five grandchildren. Services Monday, 12 noon at "The Riverside", 76 Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 3, 2019