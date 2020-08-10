1931 - 2020

Howard Pan of Bayside, Queens New York died on Wednesday (August 5, 2020) at the New York Presbytarian Queens hospital. He was 88.



He was born Po Kee Poon on September 15th, 1931 in Guangzhou, China, to his mother, Yuk Ming Lee, and father, Chi Ching Poon. The eldest of four siblings, he spent his childhood in Guangzhou during the Sino-Japanese War. He attended the Canton Municipal Second Middle School. In 1949, the Communist Party took control of Guangdong Province, and Howard's family fled to Hong Kong, which was under British rule at the time. There, his father held a leadership position at the China Central News Agency.



In 1951, Howard matriculated at Taiwan Normal University, where he earned a degree in English. During his first year at Taiwan Normal, he met his future wife Yeh Ting, the daughter of his father's close colleague. Although the two were very much in love and had been dating for two years when Howard graduated, Yeh's father would not allow them to marry just yet; he insisted that Yeh graduate from college before marrying. When Howard returned to Hong Kong to work after graduating, he wrote Yeh a letter every day in the three years when they were apart. The two were married in 1959 in Taipei.



In 1955, Howard had returned to Hong Kong to begin work at the Hong Kong Times, where he was a reporter. During his tenure there, he reported on Hong Kong local events, and he interviewed many Western celebrities including Elizabeth Taylor, The Beatles, William Holden, and Orson Wells.



After the HK Times, Howard embarked on a diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of China. He, his wife, and two children, moved to Taipei in 1968 and then to New York in 1970. In the US, Howard was appointed Vice Counsel of the Consulate General of the Republic of China in New York City, where he served as the liaison between the Consulate General and the Chinatown community. During his tenure he built a strong relationship between the leaders of the Chinese community and the Consulate General Office.



Howard and Yeh made the decision to stay in the United States to raise their children. He gave up his diplomat career at the Consulate, which had reassigned him back to Taiwan. In 1975, Howard retired as Counsel of the Consulate General. Subsequently, he owned a number of small businesses to provide for the family. Howard and his family became naturalized United States citizens in 1983.



In his retirement, Howard settled with his wife in Bayside, Queens. Howard enjoyed seeing his son, daughter and grandchildren all doing well in the United States. He is survived by his beloved wife Yeh Ting, son David and his wife Helenia, daughter Vivian and her husband Mark Norell, brothers Augustine Poon and Calvin Poon, sister Marina Chen, and grandchildren Andrew Pan, Inga Norell, Albert Pan, as well as his dog Indy.

