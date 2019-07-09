PALEY--Howard S., partner, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 in his home after a short, intense battle with lung cancer. He is survived by his longtime partner Joyce Loman, daughter Marisa (Ron) Brown, and son William (Jessica Corr) Paley, and four grandchildren, Abigail Brown, Sylvan Paley, Eleanor Brown, and Gray Paley. He was known to his family and extended family as "Uncie Howie", Papa, Grandpa, and Hotch. Howard was an exceptional lover of the arts. His life was filled with close family, celebrations, ballet, operas, fast cars, and trips to see kids and grandkids, as well as ballet openings and galas. He enjoyed the beach on both the East and West coasts, he loved animals, and had a wonderful and quick-witted sense of humor. Howard was born and raised in Great Neck, NY and made his home in New York City. He lived with Joyce on the upper East side and knew his neighborhood well and his neighborhood knew him. He had a smile and/or a handshake for all the regulars on his walks to the office. He owned his own company Paley Management Corporation and was dedicated to his work. He never intended to retire, nor did his father before him. Howard was a Board member at various arts organizations which include the Board of Trustees at American Ballet Theatre, the Board at Julliard, Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP), and New York City Center. He was also a part of the New Combinations Fund at New York City Ballet, the Leonard Bernstein Circle at the New York Philharmonic, was an ardent supporter of the Metropolitan Opera, and supported Works and Process at the Guggenheim and the School of American Ballet. He was incredibly proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed a full and joyous social life with his partner Joyce, hobnobbing at the ballet. Howard's funeral will be at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Home, 1076 Madison Avenue in New York City on Tuesday, July 9 at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Ballet Theatre's special costumes fund.



