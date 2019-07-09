PALEY--Howard. On behalf of the New York City Center Board of Directors, staff, and artists, we are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of our devoted board member Howard Paley. A passionate advocate for dance and all the arts, Howard was a cherished member of the City Center family whose enthusiastic spirit was felt at every performance he attended. A compassionate and gentle man, he will be greatly missed by us all. We join his beloved Joyce and his entire family in mourning the loss of this wonderful man. -Arlene Shuler, President and CEO
Published in The New York Times on July 9, 2019