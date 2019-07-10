PALEY--Howard. The American Ballet Theatre family mourns the loss of our beloved trustee and friend, Howard Paley. Howard was an energetic champion for ABT for over 25 years, and we will miss his beaming front row smile. His spirit and warmth will live on in the JKO School and in the company's performances for audiences around the world. To Howard's wonderful family, we send love, gratitude, and condolences from the dancers, the staff, and the Board of ABT.
Published in The New York Times on July 10, 2019