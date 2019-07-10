HOWARD PALEY

  • " I have many fond memories of Howard dating back to my..."
    - Lynda DeLott
  • "So very sorry to learn of Howard's passing. We knew him for..."
    - Eileen & Ed Friedman
  • "So sad to hear of Howards death. Have such fond memories of..."
    - Millie Taube
  • " Rest in Peace Howard, Belle and I are sorry to hear of..."
  • "We are saddened to learn of Howard's passing. Always a..."
    - B Michael
Service Information
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY
10028
(212)-288-3500
Funeral
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Frank E. Campbell The Funeral Chapel
1076 Madison Ave
New York, NY 10028
Obituary
PALEY--Howard. The American Ballet Theatre family mourns the loss of our beloved trustee and friend, Howard Paley. Howard was an energetic champion for ABT for over 25 years, and we will miss his beaming front row smile. His spirit and warmth will live on in the JKO School and in the company's performances for audiences around the world. To Howard's wonderful family, we send love, gratitude, and condolences from the dancers, the staff, and the Board of ABT.
Published in The New York Times on July 10, 2019
