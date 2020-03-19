1931 - 2020

HOWARD S. SCHWARTZ, Age 88; beloved husband of his late wife, Sarah, devoted brother to Joan and the late Jerome Jakubovitz and to the late Doris and Rolf Bergman; Loving father of Daniel (Randi Schwartz), the late Robert (Mei Schwartz), and Beth (the late Sam Shafizadeh); cherished grandfather to Michael Schwartz, Sofia Shafizadeh and Julia, Simone Schwartz and Brooke. Beloved Uncle, cousin and friend. Born May 16, 1931, Howard grew up in the Bronx, NY, and attended DeWitt Clinton High School and Columbia College, where he rowed, played football, and studied medicine, graduating in 1952. After continuing his studies at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, he earned his MD in 1956, marking the start of a long and accomplished career in medicine. Your joy love, warmth, strength, wisdom, optimism, generosity and unwavering support will be cherished and remembered by all who knew you. Always a source of comfort, inspiration, and love; you excelled in all of the many hats you wore and have forever changed the lives you touched for the better.