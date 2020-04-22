SCHLACTUS--Howard S., passed away on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at his home at the age of 85. He was born July 6, 1934 to Henry and Mae (Cohen) Schlactus in Brooklyn, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Rachman), his devoted children, Peter (Jennifer), Ellen (Cyril) Darensbourg, and David (Stacy), and his cherished grandchildren, Josh and Abby Schlactus, Hannah and Anthony Darensbourg, and Ari, Shelby, Daniel and Coby Schlactus. He was predeceased by his two brothers, Robert and Gilbert. He proudly graduated City College of New York (1955) with a degree in Accounting. He joined his father's insurance brokerage firm, which he eventually took over and developed over a career spanning more than 60 years, devoting himself to his family and business clients, and pioneering special protections for the delivery industry and its workers. His son Peter joined the firm in 1993 and worked alongside him until Howard retired in 2018. A private funeral was held in New York on Tuesday, April, 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a . To contact the family, please visit: ballarddurand.com/obit/ howard-sheldon-schlactus.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 22, 2020