Schlossman--Howard H. November 8, 1915 - September 6, 2020. Awarded the Bronze Star and the Legion of Honor for service in the medical corps of the 6th Armored Division in WWII. Psychoanalyst in private practice and at Hackensack Hospital, NJ, proud philosopher of Jewish history, culture, and thought, and dedicated student of Egyptian hieroglyphics. Devoted husband to Sylvia, loving father to Doralynn Pines (Jeffrey) and Paul, and loving grandfather to Giulia and Abigail. Graveside service was held on September 8, 2020. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.





