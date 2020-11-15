1/1
HOWARD SEGAL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HOWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEGAL--Howard Paul. Howard Paul Segal passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. An eminent historian and an influential public intellectual, Howard was born on July 15, 1948 in Philadelphia to Alex and Irene Segal. He received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and an M.A. and Ph.D. in History from Princeton University. A leader in his field, Howard helped shape the history of technology. The recipient of many awards, Howard was the author of eight scholarly books and more than 250 influential articles. Never afraid to speak truth to power, Howard had an unwavering commitment to impartial inquiry. His dry jokes were irrepressible, whether or not they were warranted by the occasion. Howard was Professor of History at the University of Maine for 34 years. He also taught at Princeton University, University of Cincinnati, University of Michigan, and Harvard University. Howard was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Alex Segal, his mother-in-law, Marilyn Rogers, and his brother-in- law Glenn Rogers. He is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Deborah Rogers, his daughter, Raechel Segal, and his son, Rick Segal and Rick's partner, Elizabeth Henry. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Robert Segal, his father-in-law, Marvin Rogers, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Judy Rogers, and their children Jesse, Sam, and Matthew.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved