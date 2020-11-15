SEGAL--Howard Paul. Howard Paul Segal passed away peacefully on November 9, 2020, surrounded by his family. An eminent historian and an influential public intellectual, Howard was born on July 15, 1948 in Philadelphia to Alex and Irene Segal. He received a B.A. from Franklin & Marshall College and an M.A. and Ph.D. in History from Princeton University. A leader in his field, Howard helped shape the history of technology. The recipient of many awards, Howard was the author of eight scholarly books and more than 250 influential articles. Never afraid to speak truth to power, Howard had an unwavering commitment to impartial inquiry. His dry jokes were irrepressible, whether or not they were warranted by the occasion. Howard was Professor of History at the University of Maine for 34 years. He also taught at Princeton University, University of Cincinnati, University of Michigan, and Harvard University. Howard was predeceased by his parents, Irene and Alex Segal, his mother-in-law, Marilyn Rogers, and his brother-in- law Glenn Rogers. He is survived by his wife of almost 32 years, Deborah Rogers, his daughter, Raechel Segal, and his son, Rick Segal and Rick's partner, Elizabeth Henry. He is also survived by his identical twin brother, Robert Segal, his father-in-law, Marvin Rogers, his brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Judy Rogers, and their children Jesse, Sam, and Matthew.





