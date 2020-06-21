HOWARD SILVERSTEIN

SILVERSTEIN--Howard. Born December 27, 1928, died April 4, 2020 of natural causes. Dedicated husband of 64 years to his wife Ann, who died in 2019. Beloved father of Chuck, Gary, Lisa, and Stephen. Treasured grandfather of his 10 grandchildren. Proud alumnus of UCONN basketball '51. Prolific builder and businessman throughout Long Island and Brooklyn. Lived graciously with a smile and sense of humor, always caring for others. Dearly missed - he will be with us forever.





