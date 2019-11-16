SOLOMON--Howard B., passed away on November 13 at his home in Pleasantville, NY. He was 78 years old and had spent the last eighteen years doing his best to enjoy life despite his struggle with Parkinson's Disease. He was an attorney practicing in New York City and a professor at Brooklyn College. He was a profoundly decent man with not a trace of cruelty about him. He was also sweet-natured, playful, and full of fun. He is survived by his wife, Alice; his son, Jordan; his daughter, Ilana; and his son-in-law, John.



