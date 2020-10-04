HOWARD STAVE

STAVE--Howard D. Howard D. Stave, passed away at age 90 on September 30, 2020 leaving a loving family and great memories. Married to his loving wife Renee for 66 years, they raised a wonderful family together. He was the proud father of Dr. Gregg (and wife, Dr. Chris) and Marjorie and grandfather of three exceptional girls - Dr. Elise, pediatrician; US Tokyo Embassy Energy attache Yasmin, and Silicon Valley entrepreneur Soraya. Howard and Renee had a wonderful life of world travel, Broadway theatre, prominent musical concerts, and delightful activities, including golf at their club for over 30 years. Their 50th wedding anniversary was celebrated with a family cruise to the West Indies and particularly Jamaica in honor of their Honeymoon to that same destination, a highlight for the entire family. He had countless friends and especially appreciated his relationship with Rabbi Widom of Temple Emanuel of Great Neck. Howard graduated University College, New York University in 1951 and Columbia Law School in 1954. He then commenced a varied and most happy law practice including 10 years as Assistant District Attorney of Queens County, New York and later as Special District Attorney of Queens County, New York by Court appointment on several occasions. His private practice of law ensued and continued until his retirement a few years ago. Howard was elected President of the Queens County Bar Association in 1982 and had the honor of having Governor Mario Cuomo as his guest speaker and guest of honor at the Bar Association annual Dinner in 1983. He was elected District Vice President of the New York State Bar Association in the mid 1980's and served on its Executive Committee. His numerous State Bar activities were rewarded with being named as Chair of the NYSBA Committee on Judicial Selection, responsible for interviewing gubernatorial nominees for the New York State Court of Appeals and sending the interview results to the Governor. During this time, he served on Mayor Ed Koch's Committee on the Judiciary which was responsible for making recommendations to the Mayor for Criminal and Family Court Judicial appointments. He served on the Grievance Committee for the 2nd and 11th District of the Second Department, Appellate Division for eight years investigating and deciding cases of breach of Attorney Discipline and Ethics Rules. Since 1970 Howard became active at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and rose from Committee member to the Board of Trustees to Senior Vice Chairman of the hospital (1990's). He was actively engaged in the work of the Committee that met with North Shore University Hospital to form the merged entity known as North Shore LIJ which eventually become Northwell Health - a medical entity of 23 hospitals. He was Chair of the Joint Conference Committee at LIJ comprised of 10 Trustees and the Chairs of each hospital department whose main function was to review and approve all medical matters at the hospital in addition to reviewing and approving all credentials. With the North Shore LIJ merger Howard chaired the merged Joint Conference Committee for the first seven years. He also served on the Executive Committee of North Shore LIJ for many years and became a member of the Steering Committee of the Board of Overseers of Northwell.





