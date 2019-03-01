Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH FORDIN. View Sign

FORDIN--Hugh Grant, celebrated music producer and author, passed away peacefully at his home in New Jersey on February 26, at the age of 85. Born in Brooklyn to Leon and Annette Fordin, he attended Syracuse University. Hugh founded DRG Records in 1976, working with artists like Barbara Cook and Tom Jobim, producing albums for Broadway shows and films including "The Producers", for which he won the 2001 Grammy Award for best Musical Theater Album. He wrote three books including the authorized biography of Oscar Hammerstein, Getting To Know Him: A Biography Of Oscar Hammerstein II. Hugh loved to travel and took great pride in his tree farm and gardens, tending them with his canine companion Kade always by his side. He will be remembered dearly by his niece, nephew, grand nieces and nephew, cousins, and friends. He will be laid to rest alongside his brother Carl, and their parents.



