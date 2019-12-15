Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HUGH LAMLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LAMLE--Hugh Roy. 74, of New York, NY died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019 after a valiant battle against Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was a loving grandfather, father and husband who was greatly respected and admired by all those around him. After graduating from Queens College and earning his M.B.A. in Finance and Investments from Baruch College of the City University of New York in 1970, Hugh started a 47 year career as an innovator and builder in the investment management industry, creating more than 30 new business ventures. He authored numerous articles for professional and academic publications and was a frequent lecturer at professional conferences and universities. He joined M. D. Sass Investors Services, Inc. ("MDSASS") as partner and head of fixed income and alternative investment strategies and spent the next 43 years there until he retired as President in December of 2017. In 2003, Hugh recognized that he could have the most personal satisfaction by creating, mentoring and nurturing younger entrepreneurial investment managers and guided MDSASS into a joint-venture with Australia's Macquarie Bank. Through that vehicle, Hugh was able to successfully seed and launch Waterfall Asset Management, now a multi-billion dollar firm that specializes in asset-backed securities, Taurus Funds Management, an Australian based firm that invests globally in small mining companies, HighTower Advisors, a wealth management company that acquires Financial Advisor groups who want to establish independent practices, and Amerra Capital Management, a private equity firm that provides capital to agricultural businesses globally. While he was developing these various businesses, Hugh also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the FINEX, on the Board of Governors at the New York Board of Trade and on the Board of ICE Futures US until 2018. He has remained fiercely loyal to the City University of New York, especially his alma mater, Baruch College, and established the Hugh Lamle Scholarship Fund. Hugh was recognized by Baruch for his many contributions and given its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017. Hugh was an avid and accomplished windsurfer who competed in races around the world. He also loved skiing and participated in multiple heli-skiing trips in his seventies. His sense of adventure, generosity and kindness impacted the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Hugh Lamle is survived by his wife, Dr. Livia Helmer, his daughter, Alexandra Lamle, his stepdaughters, Kim Shechtman and Jody (Shechtman) Cohen, and grandchildren, Bode and Raegan Cohen. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Hugh's memory be made to the ALS Association- Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004.



LAMLE--Hugh Roy. 74, of New York, NY died peacefully at home on December 11, 2019 after a valiant battle against Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). He was a loving grandfather, father and husband who was greatly respected and admired by all those around him. After graduating from Queens College and earning his M.B.A. in Finance and Investments from Baruch College of the City University of New York in 1970, Hugh started a 47 year career as an innovator and builder in the investment management industry, creating more than 30 new business ventures. He authored numerous articles for professional and academic publications and was a frequent lecturer at professional conferences and universities. He joined M. D. Sass Investors Services, Inc. ("MDSASS") as partner and head of fixed income and alternative investment strategies and spent the next 43 years there until he retired as President in December of 2017. In 2003, Hugh recognized that he could have the most personal satisfaction by creating, mentoring and nurturing younger entrepreneurial investment managers and guided MDSASS into a joint-venture with Australia's Macquarie Bank. Through that vehicle, Hugh was able to successfully seed and launch Waterfall Asset Management, now a multi-billion dollar firm that specializes in asset-backed securities, Taurus Funds Management, an Australian based firm that invests globally in small mining companies, HighTower Advisors, a wealth management company that acquires Financial Advisor groups who want to establish independent practices, and Amerra Capital Management, a private equity firm that provides capital to agricultural businesses globally. While he was developing these various businesses, Hugh also served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Governors of the FINEX, on the Board of Governors at the New York Board of Trade and on the Board of ICE Futures US until 2018. He has remained fiercely loyal to the City University of New York, especially his alma mater, Baruch College, and established the Hugh Lamle Scholarship Fund. Hugh was recognized by Baruch for his many contributions and given its Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2017. Hugh was an avid and accomplished windsurfer who competed in races around the world. He also loved skiing and participated in multiple heli-skiing trips in his seventies. His sense of adventure, generosity and kindness impacted the lives of everyone fortunate enough to know him. Hugh Lamle is survived by his wife, Dr. Livia Helmer, his daughter, Alexandra Lamle, his stepdaughters, Kim Shechtman and Jody (Shechtman) Cohen, and grandchildren, Bode and Raegan Cohen. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Hugh's memory be made to the ALS Association- Greater New York Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004. Published in The New York Times on Dec. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close