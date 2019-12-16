LAMLE--Hugh R., All of us at M.D. Sass, M.D. Sass-Macquarie Financial Strategies and Affiliates are deeply saddened by the passing of our longtime friend, insightful colleague and tremendously respected partner. During his extensive tenure at our investment management organization, from 1974 through his recent retirement as President, Hugh made numerous invaluable contributions to M.D. Sass. Hugh was a brilliant and innovative investment professional with extraordinary vision and a great sense of humor. He served as a wise and generous mentor to our team and exhibited great courage. Our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends. Hugh will be sorely missed.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 16, 2019